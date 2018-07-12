Unions meet with members over latest Eskom wage offer
The power utility upped its 7% offer on Tuesday while unions are still demanding an 8% hike for this year.
JOHANNESBURG – Unions are consulting with members over Eskom’s latest wage offer which has not been disclosed but is more than 7% for this year.
The unions are also hoping to meet with the Ministers of Finance and Public Enterprises before signing an agreement.
It’s understood that the issue of bonuses and a housing allowance may still be a sticking point.
The unions have also requested a meeting with Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said unions have gone back to their members to discuss the latest offer.
“Although we did not sign a deal, at least we came close to understanding each other. We’ve upped the 7% increase, but we’re not in a position to say what it is because as part of the agreement with the unions, we’ve agreed that we’ll wait until they’ve met with their members.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
