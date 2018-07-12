UDM demands apology from DA over Mongameli Bobani’s axing

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says they won’t cooperate with the current mayor at the Nelson Mandela Bay.

JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has told Eyewitness News the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition in the Nelson Mandela Bay is not working, saying his party won’t support the mayor until the DA apologises.

On Wednesday, Mmusi Maimane and leaders of other political parties in coalition with the DA held a joint briefing but the UDM did not attend.

Holomisa wants the DA to apologise for the way it dealt with the axing of the former mayor Mongameli Bobani.

“Until the Da has apologised to us after they lied that they had prima facie evidence of corruption against councillor Bobani…”

“We are not going to be supporting budgets which are in favour of the second population, sorry.”

Holomisa says when his party is ready to walk away from the coalition, it will do so.