UDM demands apology from DA over Mongameli Bobani’s axing
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says they won’t cooperate with the current mayor at the Nelson Mandela Bay.
JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has told Eyewitness News the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition in the Nelson Mandela Bay is not working, saying his party won’t support the mayor until the DA apologises.
On Wednesday, Mmusi Maimane and leaders of other political parties in coalition with the DA held a joint briefing but the UDM did not attend.
Holomisa wants the DA to apologise for the way it dealt with the axing of the former mayor Mongameli Bobani.
“Until the Da has apologised to us after they lied that they had prima facie evidence of corruption against councillor Bobani…”
He says they won’t cooperate with the current mayor at the Nelson Mandela Bay.
“We are not going to be supporting budgets which are in favour of the second population, sorry.”
Holomisa says when his party is ready to walk away from the coalition, it will do so.
More in Politics
-
'ANCYL must be credited for championing land expropriation without compensation'
-
DA to open case against VBS Bank executives
-
ANC in PTA: Msimanga set on hiring incompetent, unqualified white DA members
-
Cosatu WC to march to Parly over VAT decrease
-
DA's Maimane keen to resolve De Lille matter and focus on service delivery
-
DA-led coalitions not falling apart - Maimane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.