Trio found dead in Tembisa identified
Brothers Sibongiseni and Bongani Mngoma, as well as their friend Nkosi Mthembu, were found murdered on Wednesday in Ivory Park.
JOHANNESBURG - The bodies of three men who were shot in Tembisa have been identified as police hunt for their killers.
Brothers Sibongiseni and Bongani Mngoma, as well as their friend Nkosi Mthembu, were found murdered on Wednesday in Ivory Park.
A representative of the Mthembu and Mngoma families has described how he discovered two bodies in a taxi and another one a few metres away.
The man, who spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity, says it was a harrowing experience.
“It was terrible, we never went near them until late when the police were taking them out of the Quantum taxi. Two of them were dead in the taxi and the third one managed to escape through a window but he was also killed.”
Mystery surrounds the men’s murders and the family representative would not be drawn on a possible motive.
All three deceased are from KwaZulu-Natal. No arrests have been made.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa secures $10bn investment commitment from Saudi Arabia
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
-
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
CT mom receives R10k a month to help care for quadruplets
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.