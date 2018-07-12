Popular Topics
Go

Trio found dead in Tembisa identified

Brothers Sibongiseni and Bongani Mngoma, as well as their friend Nkosi Mthembu, were found murdered on Wednesday in Ivory Park.

FILE: Three men were shot dead in Tembisa on the East Rand. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The bodies of three men who were shot in Tembisa have been identified as police hunt for their killers.

A representative of the Mthembu and Mngoma families has described how he discovered two bodies in a taxi and another one a few metres away.

The man, who spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity, says it was a harrowing experience.

“It was terrible, we never went near them until late when the police were taking them out of the Quantum taxi. Two of them were dead in the taxi and the third one managed to escape through a window but he was also killed.”

Mystery surrounds the men’s murders and the family representative would not be drawn on a possible motive.

All three deceased are from KwaZulu-Natal. No arrests have been made.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

