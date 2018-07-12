St Helena Bay gets two desalination plants
The project will help secure 2,000 jobs and ensuring water security for two local factories.
CAPE TOWN - Two desalination plants have been launched in St Helena Bay.
More than R30 million has been invested in the plants. The project was launched by the Oceana Group in collaboration with local and provincial government.
Environmental & Social Director at Lucky Star Operations, Titania Stephanus-Zinche: "Saldhana Bay Municipality as well as the Bergrivier Municipality made the desalination plant part of their water crisis emergency intervention plan and we had support from the provincial government and the Department of Envirnmental Affairs, Development and Planning, they assisted to ensure this was done evironmentally responsibly."
Stephanus-Zinche says the project will help secure 2,000 jobs and ensuring water security for two local factories.
The desalination plants will supply 1.4 million litres of water per day to the factories.
She says the investment will also contribute to the water security for the communities of St Helena Bay and Laaiplek.
