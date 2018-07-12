South Africans warned to expect increase in protests ahead of polls
CAPE TOWN – Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and Western Cape once again remain the country's most protest ridden provinces.
The latest data collected by Municipal IQ shows that there were 144 major service delivery protests recorded across South Africa since January.
Last year, 173 demonstrations were recorded.
The previous year that figure was 137.
The company's Karen Heese explains the footprint of protest activity is increasingly evident across a diverse range of communities.
“In most urban cases we see demand for housing, also a going call for jobs creating opportunities. Outside these areas though, we see basic services like access to water and electricity still coming to the fore and unhappiness around government’s performance in those communities.”
She adds that demonstrations are expected to increase around the country ahead of the 2019 elections.
“It doesn’t really look nice that we’ll see more protests, especially in the areas where demand for housing is high and this is on the national agenda and they’re getting a response from the communities to ensure that there’s access especially to urban areas and cities.”
WATCH: Mapping Cape Town's housing protests
