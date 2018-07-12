'South Africans don't have any form of hatred towards Nigerians'

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with his Nigeria counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday where the purported targeted killings of Nigerians in South Africa was high on the agenda.

ABUJA – President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected the widespread view among Nigerians that South African's are killing their citizens on home soil.

Ramaphosa met with his Nigeria counterpart Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday where the purported targeted killings of Nigerians in South Africa was high on the agenda.

Speaking to the media after the event at the State House in Abuja, Ramaphosa rejected the narrative that Nigerians are being targeted in South Africa, saying that it's purely a matter of criminality.

“I want to state here and now that South Africans do not have any form of negative disposition or hatred towards Nigerians and in the main, Nigerians and South Africans and a number of our places in our country, live side-by-side.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)