SARB to talk tough, but hold steady – poll
All 25 economists surveyed in the past week said the Reserve Bank would keep rates unchanged at 6.50% on 19 July.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Reserve Bank will probably talk tough on taming rising consumer prices but choose to leave the repo rate unchanged next week to give the economy a chance to grow, a Reuters poll found on Thursday.
All 25 economists surveyed in the past week said the Reserve Bank would keep rates unchanged at 6.50% on 19 July. The bank last cut rates in March, by 25 basis points, when inflation was moderating.
“The monetary policy rhetoric is likely to be quite hawkish at the upcoming committee meeting, but we don’t expect any interest rate hike yet,” said Elna Moolman, economist at Standard Bank in Johannesburg.
Inflation quickened 0.7 percentage points to 4.5% in April due to a new value added tax and fuel cost hikes, but dipped to 4.4% the following month, and May could have marked the end of an easing cycle by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).
There is just 10% probability the central bank will change rates at this meeting, the poll showed, and only two economists surveyed expect any movement this year. Medians suggest no movement until 2020 at least.
Markets cheered Cyril Ramaphosa’s new presidency at the turn of the year, sending the rand around 10% stronger, but the currency has lost all those gains in the past six months due to global trade worries and a poor local economic performance in the first quarter.
However, a separate survey last week said the currency was likely to cruise through the next 12 months but the outcome of a trade war between the United States and China could blow it off course.
On Friday, the United States and China exchanged the first salvos in what could become a protracted trade war, slapping tariffs on $34 billion worth of each others’ goods and giving no sign of willingness to start talks aimed at reaching a truce.
Inflation is expected to average 4.9% this year and 5.2% next.
Moolman said the SARB would wait for more certainty about the trade war’s lasting impact on currency and growth, as well as general growth strength and inflation pass-through from higher oil prices and rand weakness, before it responds.
“A still cool economy calls for cool heads on the committee, where we deem it unlikely at this juncture that rate hikes will be considered anytime soon,” said Jeffrey Schultz, economist at BNP Paribas in Johannesburg.
Economists have steadily trimmed their 2018 growth forecasts from a median of 1.9% in April and this month predicted a 1.5% expansion, 0.2 percentage points lower than thought last month. It will accelerate to 2.0% next year.
More in Business
-
Cosatu WC to march to Parly over VAT decrease
-
Rand firmer ahead of mining, manufacturing data
-
Buhari to weigh options on signing Africa Free Trade Agreement
-
Unions meet with members over latest Eskom wage offer
-
#RandReport: Rand ends winning streak on trade war fears
-
President Buhari says will soon sign up to African free trade agreement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.