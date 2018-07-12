Sapu calls for measures to help curb police killings
CAPE TOWN – The South African Policing Union (Sapu) believes there are measures which can be implemented to curb cop killings.
In the latest incident in Cape Town, a 22-year-old police constable was fatally wounded while socialising with friends in Mfuleni last week.
Officer Vuyo Kosani worked at the Delft Police Station. He was off-duty at the time of the incident.
A memorial service was held for the slain officer on Wednesday.
Sapu's Mpho Kwinika says there's a need to relook at the manner in which police killings are dealt with.
“We thought that the police killings summit would have things which were supposed to be looked at in trying to curb these killings, but those templates are not working. We need to have a summit to review those plans and put more mechanisms in place to deal with police killings.”
Kwinika believes this will serve as a deterrent to criminals who target officers.
“In America (US), they’re saying they’re no longer going to give police killers parole. I’m not trying to bring in American issues here, I’m trying to say let’s look at other instances outside which are now being used to deal with police killers.”
It's been a week since Kosani was gunned down and police say they are committed to finding his killer but they have yet to make any arrests.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
