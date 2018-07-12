Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on a charge of culpable homicide.

PRETORIA - Questions have emerged over the presence of Presidential Protection Unit vehicles at the court appearance of Duduzane Zuma who was seen leaving in a black van.

Zuma is accused of negligently causing the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba in a 2014 collision involving a taxi.

#DuduzaneZuma apparently former Pres Zuma here - either that, or Duduzane received VIP protection. Duduzane left in the Merc Van. BB pic.twitter.com/GWS6y2kSVt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018

When he exited court, flanked by his sister Duduzile and Black First Land First (BLF) members, a row of Presidential Protection Unit cars waited as if to pick him up. He was then ushered to a black van before leaving.

It’s been suggested his father arrived at court to support his son but decided against getting out of his car because of the significant media presence.

Eyewitness News has asked the police for clarity on this matter.

Zuma’s case was postponed until 23 August to allow the State to disclose the case docket to the defence.

Meanwhile, BLF supporters got into a scuffle with Afriforum’s Kallie Kriel, saying he had no right to be there.

