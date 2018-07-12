Popular Topics
Go

Protests erupt in Hermanus, traffic disrupted

The Overstrand town is experiencing a second day of violent demonstrations following clashes between activists and police on Wednesday.

FILE: Residents of Zwelihle near Hermanus protest on Monday 26 March 2018. Picture: Twitter/@HermanusOnline
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A motorist has described scenes of chaos in Hermanus, where protestors have been disrupting traffic.

The Overstrand town is experiencing a second day of violent demonstrations following clashes between activists and police on Wednesday.

Authorities used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters. Two police officers and a protester were injured, while at least five people were detained.

The R43 is currently closed to traffic in both directions at Mount Pleasant.

Motorist Marilize van Rooyen: "There were hundreds of marchers marching towards the traffic. The traffic officers couldn't control the traffic because no one knew what was happening. Suddenly, I heard what sounded like bomb shots (sic)... bombs going off... like police trying to control these crowds."

Van Rooyen says that vehicles are being stoned.

"As I was driving from Hemel en Aarde valley, in that main road towards hermanus just to get away from the panic situation, lots of youth appeared, with stones and bricks and started throwing them at the cars."

This week angry Zwelihle residents have been demanding incitement and malicious damage to property charges against a community activist be dropped.

