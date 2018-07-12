Popular Topics
Protesters torch Gugulethu fire station

Traffic has also been disrupted on Govan Mbeki Road between Duinefontein Road and Emms Drive.

The Gugulethu fire station after being torched by protesters on 12 July 2018. Picture: City of Cape Town
The Gugulethu fire station after being torched by protesters on 12 July 2018. Picture: City of Cape Town
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Gugulethu fire station has been set alight by protesters.

It will remain closed on Thursday.

Traffic has also been disrupted on Govan Mbeki Road between Duinefontein Road and Emms Drive.

SAPS and Metro Police officials are on scene.

Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne: "Firefighters were forced to vacate the premises and remained in the drill yard until Metro Police and law enforcement dispersed the protesters. The front of the station sustained severe damage, including the watch room engine bay doors (sic)."

