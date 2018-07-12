Pretoria plane crash: SACAA gives more details on passengers

The plane crashed into a factory, critically injuring three people, one of whom succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed that the Pretoria plane crash that led to the death of two people carried five foreign nationals from the Netherlands and Australia and 14 South Africans.

The plane crashed into a factory, critically injuring three people, one of whom succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday.

The aviation authority says that a full-scale investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the crash, which its termed "complex".

Executive accident and incident investigator Peter Mashaba says: “They also indicated that they intended flying to Pilanesberg, however, not to land the plane but also to return to the airport.”

Those injured remain in hospital.

WATCH: One dead, 19 injured in Pretoria plane crash