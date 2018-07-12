Power grid stable for now, says Eskom

Despite an ongoing wage dispute at Eskom, the power utility says the system remains stable for now.

Workers are demanding an 8% wage hike for this year, while Eskom has this week upped its offer to over 7%.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe: "We don't have any problems on the system at the moment but we always have to qualify this statement because mechanical faults do happen, beacuse of wear and tear that happens but so far everything is working very smoothly."

Meanwhile, unions are consulting with members over Eskom's latest wage offer which has not been disclosed but is more than 7% for this year.

The power utility upped its 7% offer on Tuesday while unions are still demanding an 8% hike for this year.

The unions are also hoping to meet with the Ministers of Finance and Public Enterprises before signing an agreement.

It’s understood that the issue of bonuses and a housing allowance may still be a sticking point.

The unions have also requested a meeting with Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Phasiwe said that unions have gone back to their members to discuss the latest offer.

“Although we did not sign a deal, at least we came close to understanding each other. We’ve upped the 7% increase, but we’re not in a position to say what it is because as part of the agreement with the unions, we’ve agreed that we’ll wait until they’ve met with their members.”