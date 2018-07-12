Police hunt suspects behind triple murder in Tembisa

It is understood that the bodies of two of the victims were found in a taxi parked outside a shop on Wednesday while the third was discovered nearby.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are searching for those behind the murder of three people shot dead in Tembisa.

Paramedics say the trio were shot multiple times and another person was seriously wounded.

The police's Kay Makhubele says: “So far the motive of the shooting at the moment is unknown and the suspects have not been arrested as yet. We’re investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)