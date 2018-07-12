Police bolster presence after Gugulethu fire station torched
The building was set alight by protesting residents on Thursday morning.
CAPE TOWN - There's a heavy police presence outside the Gugulethu fire station.
It's not yet clear what the protest is about.
Shattered glass, rocks and debris lie scattered in and around the torched Gugulethu fire station.
#CT_Protests Heavy presence of metro police officers outside Gugulethu Fire Station torched this morning. LI pic.twitter.com/i7l5od0eIU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018
In front of the building, there's a burnt out bakkie which belonged to a security company.
The vehicle is completely destroyed.
#CT_Protests A LDV has also been completely destroyed. LI pic.twitter.com/LZf2cBg3u3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018
Firefighters based in Gugulethu will operate from neighbouring stations during the course of Thursday.
A few meters away is a chanting group of about a hundred residents. It's not yet clear what the demonstration is about.
A block of offices behind the fire station, belonging to the Fezeka Community Court, has also been torched in a fire.
#CT_Protests Damages caused by fire this morning. LI pic.twitter.com/7zqxsroFGk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
