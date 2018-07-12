[LISTEN] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - Wasted taxes & ill health
Masego Rahlaga | Eyewitness News goes inside the truth of the Life Esidimeni tragedy in this six-part podcast series. In episode four, journalist Masego Rahlaga examines the lack of accountability in the public healthcare sector and how the Health Department wastes millions due to negligence.
If you missed any of the previous episodes you can catch up below. You can also subscribe to the full six-part series on the Podcast app on your iOS device.
