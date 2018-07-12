Pastor handed jail time for organised dog fighting
The part-time pastor James Bennie and his nephew had been organising dog fights at a property in Eden Park, Ekurhuleni in 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has been sentenced to two years in prison and his teenage nephew to two years house arrest for organised dog fighting on Thursday.
The part-time pastor at the Apostolic Faith Mission of South Africa James Bennie and his nephew had been organising dog fights at a property in Eden Park, Ekurhuleni in 2016.
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the NSPCA said: “The NSPCA commends these strong sentences and thanks the magistrate for taking a powerful stand against this violent and destructive crime, in his judgment, the magistrate recognised that these dogs suffered severely in the hands of the accused.”
The council was alerted to the crime and sent its inspectors to the property.
Upon arrival, the statement says they found “three pit bull terriers and five crossbreed dogs who were in severe distress.”
The NSPCA also says it went back to the property on Thursday for a follow-up inspection.
“The NSPCA conducted a follow-up inspection at the property today and found twelve dogs which have been removed.”
Popular in Local
-
AfriForum weighs in on Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
-
Man dies after falling for 5th floor of Sun International headquarters
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.