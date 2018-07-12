Pastor handed jail time for organised dog fighting

The part-time pastor James Bennie and his nephew had been organising dog fights at a property in Eden Park, Ekurhuleni in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been sentenced to two years in prison and his teenage nephew to two years house arrest for organised dog fighting on Thursday.

The part-time pastor at the Apostolic Faith Mission of South Africa James Bennie and his nephew had been organising dog fights at a property in Eden Park, Ekurhuleni in 2016.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the NSPCA said: “The NSPCA commends these strong sentences and thanks the magistrate for taking a powerful stand against this violent and destructive crime, in his judgment, the magistrate recognised that these dogs suffered severely in the hands of the accused.”

The council was alerted to the crime and sent its inspectors to the property.

Upon arrival, the statement says they found “three pit bull terriers and five crossbreed dogs who were in severe distress.”

The NSPCA also says it went back to the property on Thursday for a follow-up inspection.

“The NSPCA conducted a follow-up inspection at the property today and found twelve dogs which have been removed.”