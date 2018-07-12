No ransom demand for Liyaqat Parker, says family

Family spokesperson Waleed Brown says that no demand for a ransom has been made.

CAPE TOWN - The family of the Parow businessman who has allegedly been kidnapped, says that they have not yet received any ransom demands.

On Wednesday, a rumour emerged that a Bitcoin ransom of R50 million was made for 65-year-old Liyaqat Parker.

He was allegedly abducted outside his business in The Greens on Monday.

Five men allegedly overpowered the security guard on the premises, grabbed Parker and bundled him into an SUV.

Parker's kidnapping bring the number of similar cases to four over the last two years.

In July last year, Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed was abducted in Woodstock.

In 2016, Naushad Khan was abducted from his business in Athlone and Mustapha Goolam in Lotus River. All of them have since been reunited with their families.

Meanwhile, police say the investigation into Parker's alleged kidnapped is ongoing.



The police's Frederick van Wyk: "There are no new developments to report to the media about this highly sensitive case. Our investigators have given this kidnapping case their due attention."

Van Wyk says the case is being investigated by provincial detectives and details cannot be divulged.