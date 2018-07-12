Popular Topics
NMB Municipality imposes Level C water restrictions

Mayor Athol Trollip has urged Port Elizabeth residents to continue saving water during the current crisis.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - While the City of Cape Town starts to recover from drought restrictions, Port Elizabeth is still struggling.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMB) has imposed Level C water restrictions as dam levels in the province stand at just 19.27%.

Mayor Athol Trollip has urged Port Elizabeth residents to continue saving water during the current crisis.

Under the new Level C water restrictions, residents may only use 50 litres of water per person per day. Households are permitted to use 15,000 litres of water per meter per month.

“Because our dams that supply the city are below 19% and that is a grave concern. We instituted water restrictions in September 2016.”

Trollip says since then, PE hasn’t received much rain. Under the new restrictions, all domestic customers will have a flow meter restrictor installed.

Trollip says all borehole users must register with the municipality and comply with the conditions attached to such registration.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

