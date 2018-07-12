Gerrie Nel pleased Duduzane Zuma will face justice

Zuma is expected to appear at the Randburg magistrates court on Thursday on two charges of culpable homicide related to his involvement in a road accident that killed two women in 2014.

PRETORIA – The head of AfriForum's private prosecution wing, advocate Gerrie Nel, says he’s pleased that Duduzane Zuma will face justice on charges of culpable homicide with the full support of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Zuma is expected to appear at the Randburg magistrates court on Thursday on two charges of culpable homicide related to his involvement in a road accident that killed two women in 2014.

The NPA had initially declined to charge Zuma but reviewed the decision after AfriForum announced plans to pursue a private prosecution.

Nel says that he believes there’s a strong case against Zuma even though the NPA had failed to tell the family of one of the women who died about its decision.

“The magistrate made her findings that the death was caused by the negligence of Mr Zuma. In spite of that, the NPA decided not to prosecute. Nothing has happened, there has been no further investigation, it’s exactly the same case. Only two things that changed, nothing else changed.”

Zuma stands accused of negligently causing the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.

Dube died on the scene of the crash while Mashaba died in hospital several weeks later.

The State had initially declined to prosecute the former president’s son, despite a inquest finding sufficient evidence against him.

The NPA only reviewed the decision after AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, led by Nel, announced its intention to pursue the case.

On Monday, Zuma was released on bail following an agreement with the prosecution team. It’s likely a similar agreement will be reached today.

MORE CASES PENDING

The State told the Specialised Commercial Crime Court that more accused may be added to the corruption case involving Zuma.

The State asked for and was granted a six-month postponement to allow the Hawks more time to investigate the matter, and for more accused to be added to the charge sheet.

Zuma is accused of corruption and conspiracy to commit corruption for the alleged attempt to bribe former finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

The former president’s son was led into the court in leg irons but was upbeat and greeted journalists.

He was released 30 minutes later after posting R100,000 bail and surrendering his passport to the authorities.

Additional reporting by Barry Bateman.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)