NC police swoop on R77m counterfeit factory in Hartswater

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Northern Cape have nabbed six suspects who are thought to be linked to a counterfeit goods production factory in Hartswater worth about R77 million.

The business was closed down this week during a sting operation in which police found various counterfeit items, including spices, sanitary towels and shoe polish, among other goods.

The factory is believed to have been used to manufacture, package and distribute these items.

Police have also confiscated the equipment and machinery used to package the goods.

The police's Sergio Kock said: “Brand protectors and other experts collected goods for storage at the state warehouse in Pretoria where sample testing will be done. The six suspects were arrested at three different residential premises in the Hartswater CBD where the goods were stored, manufactured and distributed from.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)