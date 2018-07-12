Popular Topics
Mitchells Plain land invaders to appear in court next week

Councillor Joan Woodman says that protests broke out after law enforcement officials removed structures that were erected in Woodlands.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchell's Plain councillor says that the illegal invaders who engaged in violent protests earlier this week will appear in court next week.

On Monday, protesters set a bus alight during housing protests in Woodlands.

Councillor Joan Woodman says that protests broke out after law enforcement officials removed structures that were erected in Woodlands.

Woodman adds that a few weeks ago, the City of Cape Town engaged with the residents and had an agreement with them not to invade land, but the invasions have continued.

"There's an interdict that's been handed to the invaders, where they have to appear in court on 16 July. We had an agreement with them, been on the field with them... they just keep on putting up the structures."

Meanwhile, Golden Arrow says it will cost R2.4 million to replace the bus that was completely burnt out. The bus company says it has lost at least eight buses to arson this year in Cape Town.

