Man dies after falling for 5th floor of Sun International headquarters
Sports marketing manager of Sun International Dan Sevel fell from the building just after midday on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has died after falling from the fifth floor of the Sun International head office.
Sports marketing manager of Sun International Dan Sevel fell from the building just after midday on Thursday.
The holiday group has reached out to the family and has offered counselling services to employees.
Sun International's Zoleka Skweyiya said: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm that a colleague of ours Dan Sevel fell off the floor balcony. Our staff have already received counselling and the counsellor will continue to be around. We've reached out to the family and extended any support and counselling that they need.”
The circumstances surrounding Sevel's death are being investigated.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
-
Ramaphosa secures $10bn investment commitment from Saudi Arabia
-
AfriForum weighs in on Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.