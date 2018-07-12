Man dies after falling for 5th floor of Sun International headquarters

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Man dies after falling for 5th floor of Sun International headquarters

Sports marketing manager of Sun International Dan Sevel fell from the building just after midday on Thursday.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man has died after falling from the fifth floor of the Sun International head office.

Sports marketing manager of Sun International Dan Sevel fell from the building just after midday on Thursday.

The holiday group has reached out to the family and has offered counselling services to employees.

Sun International's Zoleka Skweyiya said: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm that a colleague of ours Dan Sevel fell off the floor balcony. Our staff have already received counselling and the counsellor will continue to be around. We've reached out to the family and extended any support and counselling that they need.”

The circumstances surrounding Sevel's death are being investigated.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA