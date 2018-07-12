Man dies after falling for 5th floor of Sun International headquarters

Sports marketing manager of Sun International Dan Sevel fell from the building just after midday on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has died after falling from the fifth floor of the Sun International head office.

The holiday group has reached out to the family and has offered counselling services to employees.

Sun International's Zoleka Skweyiya said: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm that a colleague of ours Dan Sevel fell off the floor balcony. Our staff have already received counselling and the counsellor will continue to be around. We've reached out to the family and extended any support and counselling that they need.”

The circumstances surrounding Sevel's death are being investigated.