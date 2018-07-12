Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018

EWN brings you Lotto results. Check if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday 11 July are as follows:

Lotto results: 5, 6, 17, 30, 37, 40 Bonus: 39

LottoPlus results: 7, 14, 16, 33, 48, 52 Bonus: 22

LottoPlus2 results: 8, 27, 28, 39, 42, 46 Bonus: 11

For more details visit the National Lottery website.