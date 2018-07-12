[LISTEN] ‘Entrepreneurship is twice as hard for women’

Radio 702 | CEO of Marutlulle and Co, Sizakele Marutlulle, is one of 300 global thinkers and innovators who will be speaking at the Oxford Said Business School's annual workshop titled Business Fights Poverty.

JOHANNESBURG - CEO and founder of Marutlulle and Co, Sizakele Marutlulle, says entrepreneurship is twice as hard for women because with the first question in their minds being how they are going to balance work and home life.

Marutlille says there are big challenges for female entrepreneurs: “Lack of access to opportunity… access to markets, access to people who will bet on us without needing us to prove anything.”

