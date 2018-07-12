Limusa fully behind Popcru national march in justice sector

The union's Dloze Matooane says they fully understand and support the grievances of police, correctional and traffic officers who are members of their sister union.

JOHANNESBURG – The Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Limusa) says it fully supports the national march planned by Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) on Friday.

Popcru will march to all the departments in the criminal justice sector in Pretoria after demands and grievances of workers were apparently ignored by government.

Limusa's Dloze Matooane says they fully understand and support the grievances of police, correctional and traffic officers who are members of their sister union.

“We will be joining Popcru on the ground as they submit their memorandum. We are fully behind them and support their grievances, and therefore we urge society to join the Popcru march in that the workers in the criminal justice sector actually receive the necessary attention with regards to their grievances.”

