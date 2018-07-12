'Legal action being taken against CPS employees sabotaging migration process'
Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says legal action has been taken against people who interfered with swapping of old cards for new ones & those interrupting Sassa staff in carrying out their duties.
CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says legal action is being taken against Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) employees believed to be trying to sabotage the migration of millions of social grant beneficiaries to the new payment system.
Mokonyane is part of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) that’s overseeing the implementation of the Constitutional Court’s rulings on social grant payments.
The court has given the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) until the end of September to end its dealings with CPS after finding its contract was invalid and unlawful.
The IMC gave a progress report earlier on Thursday.
Mokonyane says CPS has “resorted to all manner of attempts to frustrate and sabotage the migration processes.”
“We want to send a strong message to all CPS employees not to interfere with government processes of migrating our people from the old card to the new one.”
Mokonyane says legal action has been taken against some people who have interfered with people swapping their old cards for new ones and those involved in interrupting Sassa employees in carrying out their duties.
She also apologised for the glitches in the system which saw some beneficiaries not receiving electronic payments this month.
“We assure beneficiaries that their grants will be paid – in fact, the money is already in their accounts.”
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu says 1.6 million of 2.5 million beneficiaries who received cash payments through CPS have already switched to the new gold Sassa cards.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
-
CT mom receives R10k a month to help care for quadruplets
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
-
ANC in PTA: Msimanga set on hiring incompetent, unqualified white DA members
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.