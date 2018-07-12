KZN police search for suspects in cash-in-transit heist in Greytown

Police say the group managed to flee the scene with a large sum of money.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for a group of men involved in a cash-in-transit heist near Greytown which left three security guards wounded.

The van was targeted on Wednesday, using explosives.

Spokesperson Vish Naidoo says: “A vehicle travelling from Greytown was attacked. It was a cash-in-transit vehicle. It was attacked by a group of armed men travelling in two vehicles. They fire shots at the vehicle, causing the driver to veer off the road.”

