Kimberly tense following violent protest

Police say chaos erupted when the group delivered a memorandum of demands to municipal authorities.

CAPE TOWN - Streets of Kimberly in the Northern Cape remain tense on Thursday afternoon as police monitor the area after a group had gathered at the Sol Plaatjie Municipal offices.

Police say chaos erupted when the group delivered a memorandum of demands to municipal authorities.

The police's Dimakatso Mooi said: “I can confirm that the police are at the municipal offices together with the protesters. The situation is still tense.”

At the same time, five people have been arrested during the violent protest.

At least three people sustained minor injuries during the gathering.

Mooi said: “When they were protesting, that’s when they started throwing stones and rubber bullets were fired. Currently, I can confirm that there are about five people arrested and there were also injuries during the protests. But they were not seriously injured.”