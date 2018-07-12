Kimberly tense following violent protest
Police say chaos erupted when the group delivered a memorandum of demands to municipal authorities.
CAPE TOWN - Streets of Kimberly in the Northern Cape remain tense on Thursday afternoon as police monitor the area after a group had gathered at the Sol Plaatjie Municipal offices.
Police say chaos erupted when the group delivered a memorandum of demands to municipal authorities.
The police's Dimakatso Mooi said: “I can confirm that the police are at the municipal offices together with the protesters. The situation is still tense.”
At the same time, five people have been arrested during the violent protest.
At least three people sustained minor injuries during the gathering.
Mooi said: “When they were protesting, that’s when they started throwing stones and rubber bullets were fired. Currently, I can confirm that there are about five people arrested and there were also injuries during the protests. But they were not seriously injured.”
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
-
Ramaphosa secures $10bn investment commitment from Saudi Arabia
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
-
Shabangu: CPS will not pay social grants beyond end of September
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.