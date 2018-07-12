Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
The former president’s son Duduzane Zuma is accused of causing the deaths of taxi commuters Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba in a 2014 crash.
JOHANNESBURG - It’s emerged former president Jacob Zuma was at court on Thursday to support his son Duduzane, but he did not get out of his vehicle because he arrived after the case had been postponed.
Zuma made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court where his case of culpable homicide was remanded until August.
The former president’s son is accused of causing the deaths of taxi commuters Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba in a 2014 crash.
The police’s Vish Naidoo says Duduzane did not make use of any official police vehicles to travel to the court.
While he declined to explain why the Presidential Protection Unit vehicles were there, it’s understood Zuma was present and had planned on supporting his son in court.
Proceedings got underway promptly at 9h00 on Thursday and the matter was postponed within minutes.
The former president arrived after the court had adjourned and decided against getting out of his vehicle while his son had a group of journalists following him.
The case was postponed until 23 August to allow the State to disclose the docket to the defence team.
#DuduzaneZuma declined to speak to the media after briefly appearing in court for culpable homicide. EWN's @barrybateman takes a look.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018
To watch more, click here: https://t.co/eP8paygVT1 pic.twitter.com/t7XCjwY28B
#DuduzaneZuma apparently former Pres Zuma here - either that, or Duduzane received VIP protection. Duduzane left in the Merc Van. BB pic.twitter.com/GWS6y2kSVt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018
#DuduzaneZuma looks back from the dock to talk to his sister Duduzile. BB pic.twitter.com/N4mdptgMbi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018
#DuduzaneZuma pic.twitter.com/wMPJuOWdlC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018
#DuduzaneZuma in court, greeting his legal team. BB pic.twitter.com/BT34aNHEUu— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
