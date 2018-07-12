Inquiry into Doron Isaacs set for later this month
Several women have accused the former treasurer of Equal EducationI of sexual harassment.
CAPE TOWN - A commission of Inquiry into the former treasurer of Equal Education (EE) Doron Isaacs has been set for later this month.
Several women have accused Isaacs of sexual harassment.
The lobby group has appointed a panel through law firm Cheadle Thompson and Haysom.
Kathleen Satchwell, Dr Malose Langa, and Professor Rashida Manjoo have been appointed.
Head of communications at Equal Education Leanne Jansen-Thomas said: “The national council was also requested to look into a 2011 investigation into his conduct that cleared him of wrongdoing.
"The current national council formerly resolved to establish an independent inquiry on the 22nd of May that made that decision. Law firm Cheadle Thompson and Haysom were asked to act as independent liaison with an experienced external council.”
Isaacs has since resigned as treasurer of EE. The inquiry will commence on 25 July until the 23 August 2018.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
