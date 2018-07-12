Herman Mashaba wants urgent ministerial meeting over immigrants

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says several businesses are flouting immigration and labour laws and acting against the interest of more than 900,000 unemployed Joburg residents.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has requested an urgent meeting with the Ministers of Labour and Home Affairs to discuss the increasing number of businesses hiring undocumented immigrants.

The mayor says that national government is responsible for enforcing laws and making sure that companies who exploit illegal immigrants are punished.

Mashaba says he’s waiting for a response from ministers Mildred Oliphant and Malusi Gigaba.

“If there’s people qualified to be in South Africa, let them be given the necessary documentation but at the same time to make sure that we give opportunities to our own people. I think our people must really come first.”

