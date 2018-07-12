Gigaba allays security fears over Home Affairs Dept system upgrade
The minister on Wednesday announced the implementation of a systems upgrade, which will see the automation of birth, marriage and death registrations.
JOHANNESBURG – Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says that South Africans should not worry about the security of their personal details as the department moves towards eliminating paperwork by digitising all applications and records.
Some services will be affected during this period.
Minister Gigaba says the systems upgrade is not only to improve service delivery but to minimise opportunities for fraud and corruption.
He says the protection of all personal information on the various registers remains a priority.
“We’ve been very, very stringent in terms of allowing access and we continue to improve the security mechanism to protect those systems.”
Director-General Mkuseli Apleni says the department has a good security record, which it intends to maintain.
“It’s safe to say we’ve never had any hacking on our systems.”
The system upgrade runs from 13 to 20 July.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
