Gerrie Nel: AfriForum has strong case against Duduzane Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma's son is due to appear in the Randburg magistrates court on Thursday for his involvement in a collision that resulted in the deaths of two women.
PRETORIA – The head of AfriForum's private prosecution wing, advocate Gerrie Nel, believes there’s a strong case against Duduzane Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma's son is due to appear in the Randburg magistrates court on Thursday for his involvement in a collision that resulted in the deaths of two women.
Zuma lost control of his car on the Grayston off-ramp and crashed into a taxi in 2014.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had previously declined to pursue charges against Zuma but changed its mind.
Nel says he hopes that justice will be served.
“We’re dealing with a very brave family. The Dube family decided to apply for this during a time that Mr Zuma was still the president of the country. There was, at least at the perceptional level, that some people were sheltered from prosecution. We then committed ourselves to support them throughout this trial, as far as we can, to ensure that justice is done.”
The NPA had initially declined to charge Zuma but reviewed the decision after AfriForum announced plans to pursue a private prosecution.
Nel says that he believes there’s a strong case against Zuma even though the NPA had failed to tell the family of one of the women who died about its decision.
“The magistrate made her findings that the death was caused by the negligence of Mr Zuma. In spite of that, the NPA decided not to prosecute. Nothing has happened, there has been no further investigation, it’s exactly the same case. Only two things that changed, nothing else changed.”
Zuma stands accused of negligently causing the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.
Dube died on the scene of the crash while Mashaba died in hospital several weeks later.
The State had initially declined to prosecute the former president’s son, despite a inquest finding sufficient evidence against him.
The NPA only reviewed the decision after AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, led by Nel, announced its intention to pursue the case.
On Monday, Zuma was released on bail following an agreement with the prosecution team. It’s likely a similar agreement will be reached today.
Additional reporting by Barry Bateman.
Popular in Local
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
-
CT mom receives R10k a month to help care for quadruplets
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
-
ANC in PTA: Msimanga set on hiring incompetent, unqualified white DA members
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.