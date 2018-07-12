Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case postponed to 23 August

Zuma made a brief appearance in the Randburg magistrates court where it emerged that the State and the defence have agreed on the 23 August postponement date for the disclosure of the docket and inquest proceedings.

RANDBURG - The culpable homicide case against Duduzane Zuma has been postponed until 23 August to allow the State to disclose the docket to the defence team.

Former President Jacob Zuma’s son made a brief appearance in the Randburg magistrates court on Thursday morning.

Zuma is accused of negligently causing the deaths of taxi commuters Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba in a 2014 crash.

The State and Zuma’s defence agreed to postpone the matter for a month, during which time prosecutors will hand over the case docket and the car crash inquest record.

#DuduzaneZuma looks back from the dock to talk to his sister Duduzile. BB pic.twitter.com/N4mdptgMbi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018

Defence advocate Mike Hellens told the court that they will assess the evidence and hopefully set a trial date when the matter returns to court.

Zuma was supported by his twin sister Duduzile but she and her brother declined to speak to the media.

#DuduzaneZuma apparently former Pres Zuma here - either that, or Duduzane received VIP protection. Duduzane left in the Merc Van. BB pic.twitter.com/GWS6y2kSVt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018

When the accused left the court building, a convoy of Presidential Protection Unit cars was waiting for him.

It is unclear whether his father, former President Jacob Zuma was in one of the cars, or the young Zuma was receiving VIP protection from the police.

Eyewitness News has asked the SAPS for clarity on this issue.

Meanwhile, a scuffle started outside court when Black First Land First members disrupted an interview lobby group AfriForum's Kallie Kriel was having with several broadcasters.

The police stepped in to try and quell tension as members of the group shouted at Kriel.

The NPA initially declined to prosecute Zuma, but reviewed the decision after AfriForum announced its intention to pursue a private prosecution.