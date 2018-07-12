Duduzane Zuma expected to make brief court appearance
Eyewitness News understands that Duduzane Zuma’s appearance in the Randburg magistrates court on Thursday will be a formality and take only a few minutes to conclude.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s son has been summonsed to appear on two counts of culpable homicide for the deaths of two taxi commuters in a 2014 crash.
Zuma was granted bail of R100,000 in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday after appearing on a charge of corruption.
It is understood that the State and Zuma’s defence teams have reached an agreement on a postponement date to allow for the handing over of the case docket as well as the record of the inquest proceedings.
The inquest found that Zuma may be responsible for the negligent deaths of the two taxi commuters, Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.
It is understood that a trial date will be set when the matter returns to court at the later date.
The question of bail is not an issue because Zuma has been summonsed to appear in court, and will not be detained.
