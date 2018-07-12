Day Zero campaigns cost City of CT more than R1m

Last month, the municipality announced that this day would not happen before 2020.

CAPE TOWN - The campaigning of Day Zero has cost the City of Cape Town more than a million rand.

The municipality embarked on various marketing campaigns, since it was first announced early last year. This was to get residents to reduce consumption.

The city's Luthando Tyhalibongo says that approximately R500,000 was spent on marketing materials and distribution.

"International best practice stresses the importance of demand management and associated communication campaigns to manage the effects of drought."

The city says that R170 million was earmarked for Day Zero water collection points.

This allocation was split between operating expenses and capital funding as required. But, only R60,000 was spent on two dry-run exercises.

It adds that, the communication campaign cost thousands of rands. Resolve Communications was paid R164,500 per month from November 2017 to February 2018.

"While Day Zero is unlikely occur before 2020, water restrictions remain in place. Furthermore the city is still situated in a water scarce region and campaigns around water conservation will be ongoing."