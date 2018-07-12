DA to open case against VBS Bank executives
The bank was placed under curatorship earlier this year amid allegations of mismanagement and fraud.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be opening a case against VBS Mutual Bank executives on Friday.
The bank was placed under curatorship earlier this year amid allegations of mismanagement and fraud.
The Reserve Bank has now made provisions for retail depositors to access their funds of up to R100,000 from Friday through Nedbank.
The DA's Luthando Kolwapi said: “Tomorrow we are going to the police station to open a case against monies that have been squandered by illegal investments in the VBS bank. This is just part of the campaign of acting against corruption.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
-
CT mom receives R10k a month to help care for quadruplets
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
ANC in PTA: Msimanga set on hiring incompetent, unqualified white DA members
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.