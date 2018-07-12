DA's Maimane keen to resolve De Lille matter and focus on service delivery
Mmusi Maimane says the party wants to resolve its spat with Patricia de Lille soon.
JOHANNESBURG – As the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s federal council prepares to meet this weekend, the party’s leader Mmusi Maimane says they are working hard to resolve the legal issues with Patricia de Lille as soon as possible so that they can focus on delivering services.
Maimane spoke to Eyewitness News after his briefing on the DA-led coalitions in the metros that the party governs.
The party’s leaders are expected to discuss the way forward after the Western Cape High Court recently ordered that the termination of De Lille’s party membership was illegal and invalid, reinstating her as mayor.
Maimane says the party wants to resolve its spat with De Lille soon.
“We’re working hard to resolve it and I think that it demonstrates that, more than anything, accountability is always a lot of work, it requires us to be accountable.”
When asked if the fight with De Lille had damaged the party’s image, this is how he responded.
“Every time you hold people accountable, especially in the public space, it is hard work, but the difference here is that there’s another party.”
He did not confirm reports that he was in secret talks with De Lille, saying his organisation wants to wrap up the matter and move on.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
