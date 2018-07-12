DA: Family of pit toilet victim needs urgent counselling
The network in Limpopo says the mother of a three-year-old boy who drowned in a pit toilet is in urgent need of trauma counselling.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) Women’s Network in Limpopo says the mother of a three-year-old boy who drowned in a pit toilet is in urgent need of trauma counselling.
Monono Omari died after falling into a pit latrine while visiting a relative in Moletjie Village last week.
The organisation's Desiree van der Walt says the child will be laid to rest at the weekend.
“Pit toilets, the thousands of them in this province, have got to get very, very urgent attention. Even though new toilets were delivered by a municipality in this village, which is secure, the old toilet isn’t secure.”
In 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape fell into a pit toilet and drowned at his Limpopo school.
And in March this year, little Viwe Jali drowned in a pit toilet at the Luna Primary School in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
