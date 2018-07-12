Popular Topics
CT mom receives R10k a month to help care for quadruplets

The young Khayelitsha woman gave birth to two girls and two boys via C-section last Friday at the Tygerberg Hospital.

Mom of four, Inga Mafenuka. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Mom of four, Inga Mafenuka. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - There were tears of joy from a young Cape Town mother who gave birth to a set of quadruplets last week after learning that she'd be receiving money to help her care for her babies.

Inga Mafenuka (22) will receive R10,000 every month for the next year, thanks to KFM and LottoStar.

The young Khayelitsha woman gave birth to her two girls and two boys via C-section last Friday at the Tygerberg Hospital.

They are the first quadruplets to be born at the facility in more than 10 years.

An emotional Mafenuka struggled to hold back tears after the KFM breakfast team broke the news to her on air on Thursday morning.

LISTEN: Kfm Mornings showers Mafenuka quadruplets with love and support

