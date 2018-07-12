Cosatu WC to march to Parly over VAT decrease
The trade union says the knock-on effects of the VAT increase has severely impacted consumer products and transport costs.
CAPE TOWN – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape says it will march to Parliament next week to call for VAT to be reduced.
The trade union says the knock-on effects of the VAT increase has severely impacted consumer products and transport costs.
Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced the increase of 15% VAT during his budget speech earlier this year.
Cosatu's Malvern de Bruyn says they will also hold a night vigil.
“It will be the beginning of an ongoing campaign. So, the first one is only the night vigil. If we don’t have a positive response from government, then we will have to file a Section 27 paper to have a formal strike in the industry as a whole. So, if they don’t come to the party, we will go out there and bring out the masses.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
-
CT mom receives R10k a month to help care for quadruplets
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
-
ANC in PTA: Msimanga set on hiring incompetent, unqualified white DA members
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.