Cosatu WC to march to Parly over VAT decrease

CAPE TOWN – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape says it will march to Parliament next week to call for VAT to be reduced.

The trade union says the knock-on effects of the VAT increase has severely impacted consumer products and transport costs.

Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced the increase of 15% VAT during his budget speech earlier this year.

Cosatu's Malvern de Bruyn says they will also hold a night vigil.

“It will be the beginning of an ongoing campaign. So, the first one is only the night vigil. If we don’t have a positive response from government, then we will have to file a Section 27 paper to have a formal strike in the industry as a whole. So, if they don’t come to the party, we will go out there and bring out the masses.”

