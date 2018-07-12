Content & in her prime: Tumi Morake on being 1st African female comic on Netflix

Morake's show, where she'll perform alongside fellow South Africans Riaad Moosa and Loyiso Madinga, will be filmed live in Montreal, Canada and broadcast in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - There's almost nothing in the South African entertainment industry that comedian Tumi Morake hasn't done. From acting to TV and radio presenting, now she's hitting an even bigger platform - Netflix.

Morake is among 32 comedians from around the world to feature in a series of Netflix comedy specials, making her the first African female comedian to have a set on the American-owned TV streaming platform.

Morake's husband Mpho Osei-Tutu shared the good news and congratulated her on Twitter.

@tumi_morake will be the 1st African Woman to have a Netflix special! I'm so so proud of you 😭 Congratulations my love. #BerekaMosadi #Hauweng #Trailblazer pic.twitter.com/vd3BQjG5XX — Mpho Osei-Tutu (@MPHOted) July 10, 2018

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Morake says this means she gets to be a part of TV history, a part of something

special and to expand her horizons.

"I hope it gives me the opportunity to travel to more parts of the world and explore my voice in different settings. I am so content, I am enjoying being in the moment."

On what such a major stride means for other women in stand-up comedy she says: "I hope more and more will realise we don't need to wait for the scraps left by male comics. And that eventually, people will recognise that we can stand toe-to-toe with our male counterparts. I also hope we will no longer be called an endangered species because we are increasing, not decreasing, even in exposure."

Morake says she hopes this will help her secure more live shows and growing audiences.

"I've taken my writing to another level and look forward to sharing that."