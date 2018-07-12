Civil Aviation Authority asks for time to probe Pretoria plane crash

The aviation authority says that the investigation is still at an early stage and some details are yet to be verified but a preliminary report will be issued within 30 days of the accident.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Civil Aviation Authority has asked for time and space to properly investigate the Pretoria plane crash that led to the death of two people.

Executive accident and incident investigator Peter Mashaba says: “Because of it’s a very complex accident, we anticipate to finalise the release of the accident report within 12 months.

“However, should we not be able to finalise it within 12 months, we’re going to release what we term an “interim statement.’”

Eighteen other people were injured when the aircraft hit a factory before crashing in Kameeldrift late on Tuesday afternoon.

Three of those injured were from the Netherlands, with Australian nationals on board as well.

It’s been reported that the plane was heading to the Aviodrome Air Museum in the Netherlands after being renovated at Wonderboom Airport.

In a statement, the aviation authority says the aircraft had a certificate of airworthiness, which was due to expire on 15 August.

The Civil Aviation Authority says a preliminary report will be released in 30 days that may give some indication as to what caused the crash.

