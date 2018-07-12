Civil Aviation Authority asks for time to probe Pretoria plane crash
The aviation authority says that the investigation is still at an early stage and some details are yet to be verified but a preliminary report will be issued within 30 days of the accident.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Civil Aviation Authority has asked for time and space to properly investigate the Pretoria plane crash that led to the death of two people.
The aviation authority says that the investigation is still at an early stage and some details are yet to be verified but a preliminary report will be issued within 30 days of the accident.
Executive accident and incident investigator Peter Mashaba says: “Because of it’s a very complex accident, we anticipate to finalise the release of the accident report within 12 months.
“However, should we not be able to finalise it within 12 months, we’re going to release what we term an “interim statement.’”
Eighteen other people were injured when the aircraft hit a factory before crashing in Kameeldrift late on Tuesday afternoon.
WATCH: One dead, 19 injured in Pretoria plane crash
Three of those injured were from the Netherlands, with Australian nationals on board as well.
It’s been reported that the plane was heading to the Aviodrome Air Museum in the Netherlands after being renovated at Wonderboom Airport.
In a statement, the aviation authority says the aircraft had a certificate of airworthiness, which was due to expire on 15 August.
The Civil Aviation Authority says a preliminary report will be released in 30 days that may give some indication as to what caused the crash.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
-
CT mom receives R10k a month to help care for quadruplets
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
ANC in PTA: Msimanga set on hiring incompetent, unqualified white DA members
-
Pretoria plane crash: SACAA gives more details on passengers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.