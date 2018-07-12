City of CT weighs damage to Gugulethu Fire Station
The building was torched by protesting residents in the early hours of Thursday morning.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town council is still assessing the damage caused to the Gugulethu Fire Station overnight.
The building was torched by protesting residents in the early hours of Thursday morning. Police are keeping a watchful eye.
Shattered glass, rocks and debris lie scattered in and around the torched fire station. In front of the building, there's a burnt out bakkie which belonged to a security company. The vehicle is completely destroyed.
Firefighters based there will operate from neighbouring stations during the course of Thursday.
A few meters away is a chanting group of about 100 residents; it's not yet clear what the demonstration is about.
A block of offices behind the fire station, belonging to the Fezeka Community Court, has also been torched.
The city says it will take several days to calculate the cost of the damages.
The city's JP Smith said: “We are very thankful that no one was injured but this has been a very traumatic experience for the nine firefighters who were on duty. And the city has organised trauma counselling for all the staff involved and any other support they might need. The damage to the fire station will likely run in an excess of R1 million.”
#CT_Protests A LDV has also been completely destroyed. LI pic.twitter.com/LZf2cBg3u3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018
#CT_Protests Damages caused by fire this morning. LI pic.twitter.com/7zqxsroFGk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018
#CT_Protests Outside Gugulethu Fire Station. LI Pics: @CityofCT pic.twitter.com/8P0iev50ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018
#CT_Protests Gugulethu Fire Station set alight by protestors this AM. Will remain closed today. LI Pics: @CityofCT pic.twitter.com/aRTmDvLA04— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018
