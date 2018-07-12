Capetonians take stand against abuse at #100MenMarch
Participants were singing and holding placards which read: 'Children and women’s bodies are not your crime scene' and 'Hands off our children'.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of people have joined the 100 Men March in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon to highlight the scourge of violence against women and children.
Men from the South African Police Service (SAPS), the army, Metro police and the city’s fire department have participated in the march.
Participants were singing and holding placards which read: “Children and women’s bodies are not your crime scene” and “hands off our children”.
The march was organised by the Government Communication and Information System.
The #100MenMarch is underway in Cape Town, aimed at raising awareness of violence against women and children. KP pic.twitter.com/fs0BqIWKEe— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018
Organiser Geraldine Thopps says members of local, provincial and national government came out on Thursday to raise awareness.
“Integrated with all other government departments, the City of Cape Town, NGOs, CBOs - we organised the march today because we want to raise awareness and to say to all the men and all the abusers, this has to come to a stop now.”
#100MenMarch Men from the SAPS, Army, Metro police and fire department are participating in the march. KP pic.twitter.com/vRBEAnMweN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018
Firefighter Clarence van Roodt says violence against women and children should not be tolerated.
“I feel that it is not fair for those ones that cannot defend themselves, so somebody needs to stand up for them. So that’s why I’m here.”
The marchers made their way to Parliament where they signed a pledge to bring an end to violence against women and children.
#100MenMarch members from local, provincial and national departments signing a pledge to bring an end to violence against women and children. KP pic.twitter.com/DuMIpnWaic— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
