Capetonians take stand against abuse at #100MenMarch

Participants were singing and holding placards which read: 'Children and women’s bodies are not your crime scene' and 'Hands off our children'.

Hundreds of people have joined the 100 Men March in Cape Town on Thursday 12 July 2018 to highlight the scourge of violence against women and children. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Hundreds of people have joined the 100 Men March in Cape Town on Thursday 12 July 2018 to highlight the scourge of violence against women and children. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of people have joined the 100 Men March in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon to highlight the scourge of violence against women and children.

Men from the South African Police Service (SAPS), the army, Metro police and the city’s fire department have participated in the march.

Participants were singing and holding placards which read: “Children and women’s bodies are not your crime scene” and “hands off our children”.

The march was organised by the Government Communication and Information System.

Organiser Geraldine Thopps says members of local, provincial and national government came out on Thursday to raise awareness.

“Integrated with all other government departments, the City of Cape Town, NGOs, CBOs - we organised the march today because we want to raise awareness and to say to all the men and all the abusers, this has to come to a stop now.”

Firefighter Clarence van Roodt says violence against women and children should not be tolerated.

“I feel that it is not fair for those ones that cannot defend themselves, so somebody needs to stand up for them. So that’s why I’m here.”

The marchers made their way to Parliament where they signed a pledge to bring an end to violence against women and children.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

