Business as usual for WC police ombudsman's office

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Police Ombudsman's office says that it will continue with investigations and pending cases.

The office is functioning without an ombudsman since the departure of Vusi Pikoli.

The office has received more than 1,600 complaints since its doors opened in 2014.



Acting head of office, Deidre Foster: "The investigations have been continuing and have been carried out as per normal. I must add that losing Advocate Pikoli was a huge loss to our office. He's left a legacy of leadership and integrity behind and he's entrusted us to continue with our work."

Opposition parties have called on the Western Cape government to appoint a police ombudsman immediately.

Meanwhile, the Social Justice Coalition says the office of police ombudsman need to embark on awareness campaigns in communities.

The SJC’s Dali Weyers: "In general the SJC would understands that the provincial government will go through a rigourous process to fill the position of the ombudsman and so we're hoping that that can be resolved in a timely fashion but of course it is resolved in a way that a competent and independent individual is appointed."

The premier’s office told Eyewitness News that it will make an announcement on the new police ombudsman in the coming weeks.