BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
BLF members labelled AfriForum as an extremist, racist organisation which advances the rights of a minority.
RANDBURG – A scuffle has broken out between BLF members and a senior member of AfriForum after Duduzane Zuma made a brief appearance in court.
The Randburg magistrates court postponed the culpable homicide case against former President Jacob Zuma’s son until 23 August.
Zuma is accused of negligently causing the deaths of taxi commuters Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.
A handful of BLF members gathered at court to support Zuma.
The group are angry that the culpable homicide case was revived against Zuma after lobby group AfriForum announced its intention to pursue a private prosecution.
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma court appearance: Insults, scuffles, threats & drama
BLF members labelled AfriForum as an extremist, racist organisation which advances the rights of a minority.
Things turned nasty when AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel was being interviewed by several broadcasters.
BLF told him he had no right to speak on the matter and that he should move to Europe.
The police intervened and escorted Kriel from the premises.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
CT mom receives R10k a month to help care for quadruplets
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
-
ANC in PTA: Msimanga set on hiring incompetent, unqualified white DA members
-
NC police swoop on R77m counterfeit factory in Hartswater
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.