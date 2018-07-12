Popular Topics
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance

BLF members labelled AfriForum as an extremist, racist organisation which advances the rights of a minority.

BLF confront AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel outside the Randburg magistrates court on 12 July 2018 following Duduzane Zuma's court appearance. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
BLF confront AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel outside the Randburg magistrates court on 12 July 2018 following Duduzane Zuma's court appearance. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
5 hours ago

RANDBURG – A scuffle has broken out between BLF members and a senior member of AfriForum after Duduzane Zuma made a brief appearance in court.

The Randburg magistrates court postponed the culpable homicide case against former President Jacob Zuma’s son until 23 August.

Zuma is accused of negligently causing the deaths of taxi commuters Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.

A handful of BLF members gathered at court to support Zuma.

The group are angry that the culpable homicide case was revived against Zuma after lobby group AfriForum announced its intention to pursue a private prosecution.

WATCH: Duduzane Zuma court appearance: Insults, scuffles, threats & drama

BLF members labelled AfriForum as an extremist, racist organisation which advances the rights of a minority.

Things turned nasty when AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel was being interviewed by several broadcasters.

BLF told him he had no right to speak on the matter and that he should move to Europe.

The police intervened and escorted Kriel from the premises.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

