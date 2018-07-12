Bellville taxi driver shot dead, 1 commuter injured

An eyewitness working at the rank told Eyewitness News the driver was an illegal operator on the popular Cape Town-Bellville route.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder of a Bellville taxi driver following a shooting at the rank.

A commuter was also wounded in the shooting on Thursday afternoon.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened for investigation. Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact crime stop.”

A taxi operator at the rank says the taxi victim was driving and came to a standstill after crashing into a pole.

“He bumped into four cars that were parked on the side, that’s where the shooting is coming from.”



“So it’s quite a big thing here. We were inside the rank when this whole thing happened. When we rushed over, we just heard the bang and shooting. And then we saw the taxi crashing.”