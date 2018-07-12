'ANCYL must be credited for championing land expropriation without compensation'

Even though it was the EFF that tabled the motion in Parliament to review Section 25 of the Constitution to realise expropriation without compensation, ANCYL's Njabulo Nzuza says the EFF can’t take the credit.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) general secretary Njabulo Nzuza has told Eyewitness News the league must be credited for championing land expropriation without compensation.

Nzuza spoke to EWN on the league’s leadership tenure since their election in 2015.

New leaders will be elected at a conference in the next few months.

Nzuza says it was the ANCYL that ensured the policy of land expropriation without compensation was passed at the ANC’s elective conference in December last year.

“We are very happy that we have championed the issue of expropriation of land without compensation to a level that it has become a resolution of the ANC.”

“The EFF is born out of the existence as a result of the ANC Youth league conference that took a decision of economic freedom in our lifetime. And they borrowed those policies from the ANCYL.”

He says the EFF just happens to share the same sentiment with the ANC on the land issue.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)