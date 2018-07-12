'ANCYL must be credited for championing land expropriation without compensation'
Even though it was the EFF that tabled the motion in Parliament to review Section 25 of the Constitution to realise expropriation without compensation, ANCYL's Njabulo Nzuza says the EFF can’t take the credit.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) general secretary Njabulo Nzuza has told Eyewitness News the league must be credited for championing land expropriation without compensation.
Nzuza spoke to EWN on the league’s leadership tenure since their election in 2015.
New leaders will be elected at a conference in the next few months.
Nzuza says it was the ANCYL that ensured the policy of land expropriation without compensation was passed at the ANC’s elective conference in December last year.
“We are very happy that we have championed the issue of expropriation of land without compensation to a level that it has become a resolution of the ANC.”
Even though it was the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that tabled the motion in Parliament to review Section 25 of the Constitution to realise expropriation without compensation, Nzuza says the EFF can’t take the credit.
“The EFF is born out of the existence as a result of the ANC Youth league conference that took a decision of economic freedom in our lifetime. And they borrowed those policies from the ANCYL.”
He says the EFF just happens to share the same sentiment with the ANC on the land issue.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Politics
-
DA to open case against VBS Bank executives
-
ANC in PTA: Msimanga set on hiring incompetent, unqualified white DA members
-
Cosatu WC to march to Parly over VAT decrease
-
DA's Maimane keen to resolve De Lille matter and focus on service delivery
-
DA-led coalitions not falling apart - Maimane
-
ANC wants Mkhwebane's report on Zille's tweets to be tabled
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.